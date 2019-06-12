Media Advisory - Ministers Hussen and Jordan to make announcement

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will be available to media following an announcement on immigration.

Date:

Friday, June 14, 2019


Time:

9:00 a.m. (Local Time) 


Place:

Sault Ste. Marie City Hall
99 Foster Drive
Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 5A6

 

