Media Advisory - Ministers Hussen and Jordan to make announcement

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will be available to media following an announcement on immigration.

Date: Friday, June 14, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m. (Local Time)



Place: Sault Ste. Marie City Hall

99 Foster Drive

Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 5A6

For further information: (media only): Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca; Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of Minister Ahmed Hussen, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 819-639-3686; Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of Minister Bernadette Jordan, Rural Economic Development Canada, 613-864-7690

