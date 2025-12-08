OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is proud to join Canadians in celebrating Canada's role as a co‑host of the FIFA World Cup 26™ with the United States and Mexico. This is a historic event that will showcase our diversity, hospitality and leadership as matches unfold in Toronto and Vancouver between June 11 and July 19, 2026.

As Canada prepares to welcome athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and fans from around the globe, IRCC is working closely with FIFA and federal partners to support a smooth and secure event through timely and reliable immigration screening. Visitors are encouraged to apply early to avoid delays and make the most of this once‑in‑a‑lifetime celebration.

With 13 matches scheduled to take place in Canada throughout the tournament, anyone who plans to participate in these matches or attend them is encouraged to start preparing now and to apply early for the documents they need to travel. This is particularly true for fans of Germany, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Panama, Croatia, Senegal, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Belgium, Qatar, and Switzerland who will be travelling to Canada to see their favourite team compete for glory on our turf. Most people will need a visa or an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to travel to Canada or transit through the country.

Visitors can find all the key information they need--including entry requirements and how to apply for a visa, a work permit or an eTA--on IRCC's dedicated FIFA World Cup 26TM web page.

"The announcement of the first teams coming to Canada marks an exciting milestone on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™. Working with our partners, we are committed to supporting a world‑class event and remind visitors to prepare early by applying online for the necessary travel documents. A match ticket isn't a ticket into Canada so get prepared now to be part of the celebration."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The FIFA World Cup 26™ is a celebration that will unite fans, teams and communities from every corner of the globe. This historic event will not only showcase Canada's vibrant culture and hospitality but also bring significant economic benefits and a lasting legacy for our country. With partners at every level, we are building a safe, seamless and unforgettable experience for the world."

– The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

Canada will welcome teams from Germany, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Panama, Croatia, Senegal, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Belgium, Qatar, and Switzerland to compete on our turf for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

With 48 national teams competing in the tournament and millions of visitors anticipated, Canada, the United States and Mexico continue to strengthen cooperation on border management, transportation and security to support the seamless movement of visitors.

Canada has a long-standing relationship with FIFA and international sports, having successfully hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™ and other major global sporting events, including the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games.

Having World Cup tickets does not guarantee that your application will be approved. Everyone travelling to Canada or staying in Canada for an authorized period of time must hold the appropriate immigration documentation, and border officers will make the final decision on entry when you arrive.

Hosting the 2026 World Cup is projected to create nearly 25,000 jobs in Canada and add approximately $2 billion to our economy. Matches in the Canadian host cities of Toronto and Vancouver are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors, bringing significant benefits to local businesses, the tourism industry and communities across the country.

