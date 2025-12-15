OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to making Canadian citizenship law fair, clear and reflective of how Canadian families live today, both in and outside Canada.

Bill C-3, An Act to Amend the Citizenship Act (2025), is in effect as of today. Moving forward, people born before December 15, 2025, who would have been citizens if not for the first­-generation limit or other outdated rules, will be Canadian and can now apply for proof of citizenship.

As previously announced, the new law also creates a modern, consistent path going forward. A Canadian parent born or adopted abroad can now pass on citizenship to their child born or adopted outside Canada today or in the future, provided they can demonstrate at the time of application that they spent three years in Canada prior to their child's birth or adoption. This approach supports fairness and clarity for Canadian families abroad while reinforcing the principle that real, demonstrated ties to Canada guide citizenship by descent.

For many, this moment has been long awaited. Today's changes affirm their place in the Canadian family and strengthen the sense of belonging that citizenship represents.

"These changes to our citizenship law reflect how Canadian families live today. Many Canadians choose to study abroad, travel to experience another culture, or relocate for family or personal reasons and still have a meaningful connection to our country. This new legislation strengthens the bond between Canadians at home and around the world, and reaffirms the values we hold as a nation."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

The first Canadian Citizenship Act of 1947 included several provisions that caused many people to either lose their Canadian citizenship or never get it at all. Changes made in 2009 and 2015 restored or provided citizenship to most of these "Lost Canadians." About 20,000 people came forward to seek their proof of Canadian citizenship as a result.

The first-generation limit to Canadian citizenship by descent was introduced in 2009. It means that a child born or adopted outside Canada is not automatically a Canadian citizen by descent if their Canadian parent was also born or adopted outside Canada.

On December 19, 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice declared that key parts of the Citizenship Act relating to the first-generation limit to citizenship by descent were unconstitutional. The Government of Canada did not appeal the ruling, as it agreed the law had unacceptable outcomes for children of Canadians who were born outside the country.

In response to the court's 2023 ruling, IRCC announced an interim measure to support those affected by the first-generation limit. Now that the Citizenship Act has been amended, we will process applications using the new rules. People don't need to submit a new citizenship certificate application.

