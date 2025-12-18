OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"Today, we recognize the courage and contributions of migrants who help strengthen Canada's communities and economy. Their skills, resilience and determination enrich our country and support key sectors that rely on global talent.

"Migration is also becoming more complex. Around the world, people are displaced by conflict, instability, economic pressures, food insecurity and climate-related environmental pressures, often facing exploitation and unsafe journeys. Canada is working with international partners to promote safe, orderly and regular migration, while protecting vulnerable people from harm.

"As a champion of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, and co-chair of the Compact Champions Initiative with Ecuador, Canada continues to advance practical, evidence-based solutions.

"Here at home, we're taking a balanced approach to immigration that supports economic growth, reflects community capacity and strengthens confidence in our immigration system.

"Canada supports efforts to reduce irregular migration and uses its international assistance to address the root causes of displacement. Working with trusted partners, like the UNHCR and the IOM, supports coordinated action and effective delivery of assistance to displaced people.

"On International Migrants Day, we honour the strength, talent and determination of migrants, and underscore Canada's commitment to safe, orderly and responsible migration that benefits both newcomers and the communities that welcome them."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

