Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to visit Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be joined by City of Prince Albert Deputy Mayor Don Cody, on behalf of Mayor Greg Dionne, for a tour of recently completed safety improvement projects at the Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport. Media are welcome to attend for a photo op.

Date: September 5, 2019



Time: 9:45 a.m., Local Time



Location: Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport

Maintenance Garage

181 Veterans Way

Prince Albert, SK S6V 6J9

Map: https://bit.ly/2NBVusa

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.Denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca; Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

