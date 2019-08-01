Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make an important announcement in Iqaluit about the future of the Canadian Coast Guard Français

IQALUIT, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, along with the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, will make an important announcement regarding the future of the Canadian Coast Guard.

Date:

Friday, August 2, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. (local time)

Location:

On the hills beside (south) of the Arctic Winter Games Arena, overlooking Frobisher Bay, Iqaluit

NOTE: In the event of inclement weather, this announcement will be moved to Nunavut Arctic College - Nunatta Campus *a notification would be sent to Media before 8:00 am local time

