Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit the Greater Toronto Area to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - On Monday, August 12, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

EVENT : Tour



TIME : 9:20 a.m.



PLACE : Midland Public Library

320 King Street

Midland, Ontario



EVENT : Announcement



TIME : 10:50 a.m.



PLACE : The Gilbert Centre

80 Bradford Street, Suite 555

Barrie, Ontario

