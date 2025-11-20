OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - As youth across Canada are working towards their future in the workforce, the Government of Canada is supporting their next steps by building more pathways to rewarding careers and skills development. This will empower them with better careers and a more affordable life.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, took the opportunity during Education Savings Week to highlight Budget 2025 investments that will protect employment opportunities for young Canadians.

The Government is investing more than $1.5 billion to help youth gain the skills and experience they need for successful careers. This investment will support about 175,000 youth in 2026–27 alone and includes:

$635.2 million over three years, starting in 2026–27, for the Student Work Placement Program to support around 55,000 work-integrated learning opportunities for post-secondary students in 2026–27.

$594.7 million over two years, starting in 2026–27, for Canada Summer Jobs to support around 100,000 summer jobs in 2026.

$307.9 million over two years, starting in 2026–27, for the horizontal Youth Employment and Skills Strategy to provide employment, training and wraparound supports (such as mentorship, transportation and mental health counselling) to around 20,000 youth facing employment barriers annually.

The Government is also investing $40 million over two years, starting in 2026–27, to create the Youth Climate Corps, which will provide paid skills training to young Canadians. They will be trained to quickly respond to climate emergencies, support recovery, and strengthen resilience in communities across the country. The skills training and work experience opportunities created through the Youth Climate Corps support youth employment, increasing innovation, strengthening adaptation and mitigation projects.

Young people are the future of our country. Investing in their success will protect Canada's progress, grow our economy, and build a more secure future for all.

"Canada's economic future depends on youth. That's why we are taking steps to ensure that every young person has access to meaningful job opportunities and the support they need to thrive. Budget 2025 is addressing the immediate needs for young talent in the job market while empowering the next generation with the skills, experiences and opportunities that will shape their futures."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Every dollar we invest in youth employment is an investment in innovation and growth. By providing pathways to meaningful work, we are ensuring that the next generation of Canadians can thrive--and in turn, drive our economy forward."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and to the Secretary of State (Defence Procurement) and Member of Parliament for Kanata

The Student Work Placement Program helps post-secondary students develop work-ready skills and allows employers to recruit and develop talent through paid work-integrated learning opportunities. The program has supported more than 300,000 placements for post-secondary students since 2017 to prepare them for their careers with employers in sectors across the economy.

Canada Summer Jobs provides wage subsidies to employers (including not-for-profit organizations, public sector organizations and private sector organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees) to create quality summer job opportunities for young people between the ages of 15 and 30. Until December 11, 2025, employers across Canada can apply for funding on the Grants and Contributions Online Services portal to create jobs for youth next summer.

portal to create jobs for youth next summer. The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy supports youth aged 15 to 30 in overcoming barriers to employment. The strategy is providing more than 20,000 youth in 2025–26 with tailored employment supports including work placement and skills development opportunities.

Building major infrastructure and millions of more homes will create high-paying careers for Canadians, including youth. To ensure Canadians have the training needed to fill these jobs, Budget 2025 is investing $75 million to expand the Union Training and Innovation Program, which supports apprenticeship training in the Red Seal trades.

Education Savings Week takes place this year from November 17 to 21. It is a time to highlight the impact that saving for a young person's education will have on their future success.

