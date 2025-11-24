GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Youth are at the heart of Canada's future. That's why the Government of Canada is working on building an economy that gives everyone, especially young people, the chance to grow and succeed.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Federal Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, launched an online engagement; "Building Canada Strong: Youth in the Labour Market" on the state of youth employment in Canada. This initiative invites Canadians, particularly young Canadians, to share their experiences, challenges, and ideas for creating a stronger, more inclusive workforce.

Canadians are invited to participate by providing a written submission or completing the online questionnaire, available from November 24 to December 19, 2025.

The discussion paper on the consultation page provides an overview of youth employment in Canada, examining current challenges, long-term impacts, and potential pathways to meaningful solutions.

This initiative - as well as discussions with provincial and territorial partners - will strengthen efforts to empower young people, by finding practical solutions to help them secure and maintain good jobs.

"The world of work is changing fast, and young Canadians are feeling it. These are challenging times, and we are acting with urgency and purpose so youth can thrive in the labour market. It's our country, it's your future and we are going to give it back to you - by creating good jobs and building career pathways that last."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Federal Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

The Government of Canada offers a wide variety of programs to help youth gain the skills, education and work experience they need to successfully transition to the workforce such as the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program, Canada Summer Jobs, and the Student Work Placement Program, among others.

Budget 2025 announced a combined investment of more than $1.5 billion to help youth gain the skills and experience they need for successful careers. This investment will empower about 175,000 youth in 2026–27 to develop work-ready skills through hands on experience and training, so they can be equipped with the skills to thrive today and the confidence to lead tomorrow.

Provinces and territories provide also significant labour market supports for youth, including supporting high school completion and helping youth overcome labour market barriers through Labour Market Transfer Agreement (LMTA) programming and individual provincial/territorial programs.

