JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The leaders discussed the next steps in supporting Ukraine toward a just and lasting peace. They welcomed President Trump's continued efforts toward a negotiated settlement and expressed their support for the ongoing process. They emphasised the need for Ukraine to be at the centre of any negotiations.

The Prime Minister affirmed Canada's willingness to contribute to the success of peace negotiations, in collaboration with key partners. In this respect, the two leaders welcomed the meeting of national security advisors taking place today in Geneva, as well as the upcoming virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to remain in close and regular contact.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]