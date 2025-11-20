GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), issued the following statement today to mark National Child Day:

"More than thirty years after signing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that children know about their rights and that they are respected.

Canada's new Government is determined to give every child the best possible start in life while lowering the costs for parents. Our commitment to building Canada strong includes protecting and strengthening supports that help families get ahead.

We are making the National School Food Program permanent to set children up for success during their school day to learn, grow and be active. Our investments are already enhancing and expanding our reach to provide healthy school meals for up to 400,000 more children, while saving parents of two around $800 on groceries.

The Canada Child Benefit is a cornerstone in Canada's efforts to reduce child poverty. It provides families with a stable and predictable source of income to help cover the costs of raising children. The benefit is indexed to inflation annually to address financial pressures Canadians are facing in these uncertain times.

Your government is also protecting the Canada-wide early learning and child care system that is saving thousands of dollars in fees for the families of over 900,000 children across the country. By working with our partners to create new spaces and support early childhood educators, we are helping provide more families with access to affordable and accessible early learning and child care.

And with the Canadian Dental Care Plan, over 612,000 children under the age of 18 have their dental work covered. This means eligible Canadians, especially children, can get their teeth checked and cleaned, leading to improved health. It's also saving the average person more than $800 per year."

