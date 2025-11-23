JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Jamaica and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Andrew Holness, on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The two leaders expressed their ambition to elevate the partnership between Canada and Jamaica in trade, security, and commerce, including through the Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's support for Hurricane Melissa relief efforts, including the deployment of food, medical kits, and aid through partners such as the World Food Programme and the Canadian Red Cross. Canada has also activated the Canadian Armed Forces Operational Support Hub to support the Jamaican Armed Forces with disaster relief.

The leaders discussed climate-resilient reconstruction funding and mechanisms to accelerate assistance.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Holness agreed to remain in contact.

