JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

They welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations since their last meeting in June at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and the new roadmap for bilateral engagement announced by their foreign ministers in October.

Building on the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment held in New Delhi, India, on November 13, 2025, the leaders agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) encompassing goods, services, investment, agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, mobility, and sustainable development. The leaders expressed confidence that the CEPA will serve as a powerful economic anchor and help more than double two-way trade to $70 billion by 2030.

Following the return of high commissioners in August 2025, the two prime ministers agreed to enhance diplomatic staffing levels to meet growing consular demands and to strengthen people-to-people linkages, including through reciprocal knowledge transfer. Prime Minister Carney also welcomed the progress being made in the law enforcement dialogue between the two countries.

The prime ministers agreed on the importance of regular reciprocal high-level visits, including by ministers and members of the business community.

Prime Minister Carney accepted Prime Minister Modi's invitation to visit India in early 2026.

