Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to Announce Support for Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas), will make a funding announcement of projects supported through the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives program on Monday. She will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

DATE:

Monday, September 9, 2019

TIME:

9:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Empowerment Squared

162 King William Street, Suite 103

Hamilton, Ontario

