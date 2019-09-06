Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to Announce Support for Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives
Sep 06, 2019, 17:13 ET
The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas), will make a funding announcement for projects supporting multiculturalism and addressing racism and discrimination
HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas), will make a funding announcement of projects supported through the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives program on Monday. She will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Monday, September 9, 2019
TIME:
9:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Empowerment Squared
162 King William Street, Suite 103
Hamilton, Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
