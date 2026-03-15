The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, it is important to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. This is an opportunity to reflect together on the systemic barriers and injustices faced by Muslim communities in Canada and around the world. Intolerance towards people of the Muslim faith is unacceptable, and everyone should feel free and safe to practice their religion and live according to their beliefs.

Islamophobia is not just racism, stereotypes and prejudice, but also fear and all acts of hostility directed toward Muslims. Islamophobia harms all communities and threatens the fundamental values of equality, human rights and freedom that are among the cornerstones of Canadian democracy. This is why we must unite to strongly denounce all forms of hate and support victims, who deserve to live in peace and dignity.

The Government of Canada has taken important steps to combat all forms of racism and hate: Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, upcoming enhancements to the Canada Community Security Program, and Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy. These measures demonstrate our commitment to the well-being of everyone, including Canadian Muslim communities.

We all have a role to play in challenging disinformation and stereotypes and engaging in opportunities for dialogue and education.

On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, let's work together to build a safer and fairer Canada for all Canadians."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Language, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]