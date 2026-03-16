LONDON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer, during his bilateral visit to the UK.

Following their participation in last week's G7 Leaders' virtual meeting, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer discussed the situation in the Middle East. They condemned the Iranian regime's missile and drone attacks, including on civilian and energy infrastructure, and expressed deep concern over the toll on civilians, the risk of further regional escalation, and the broader global economic consequences of the conflict, including rising energy prices.

The prime ministers also reaffirmed their determination to maintain pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression against Ukraine and underscored Canada and the UK's steadfast support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer affirmed the strength of the Canada-UK partnership and the work underway to deepen economic and security cooperation. They emphasised innovative approaches to mobilise financing at scale to strengthen defence production and supply chains, including through initiatives such as the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close contact.

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• Canada-United Kingdom relations

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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