LONDON, March 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer, during his bilateral visit to the UK.

Prime Minister Starmer welcomed Prime Minister Carney to the UK. They discussed the conflict in the Middle East, including the growing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

The leaders looked forward to a detailed exchange on a number of bilateral issues and priorities during their meeting tomorrow.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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