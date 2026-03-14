The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, celebrate the athletes and all those who made the Arctic Winter Games a success

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Over the past week, athletes, coaches, officials and cultural performers came together in Whitehorse for an unforgettable Arctic Winter Games. It was a privilege to see this one-of-a-kind celebration of sport and culture and Canadian athletes compete and shine on home soil. The Games once again demonstrated the unique power of sport to bring people together.

From traditional Arctic and modern sports and Dene games to visual arts and dance, participants shared their talents, traditions and pride in who they are and where they come from--all in celebration of the strength and spirit of the North.

Congratulations to every athlete, artist and performer who took part. Your passion, dedication and performances have inspired us all.

Thank you to the host society, volunteers, families, spectators and communities who made these Games possible, and to the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council and the people of Whitehorse for being such generous hosts. Shä̀w níthän.

Associated Links

Government of Canada – Arctic Winter Games

Whitehorse 2026 Arctic Winter Games

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]