The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, celebrate the Canadian Paralympic Team's accomplishments as the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games come to an end

GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, issued the following statement:

"As the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games come to a close, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are celebrating the incredible achievements of the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Canadian athletes from across the country competed with determination, focus and extraordinary heart. Their performances on snow and ice reflected their years of preparation and deep commitment to excellence.

Throughout the Games, we witnessed remarkable competitions and unforgettable moments. Canadian athletes demonstrated resilience, talent and drive as they faced the world's best. In every race, match and performance, they represented Canada with distinction. Our Paralympians truly inspire us to build a more accessible and inclusive world where everyone can thrive and follow their dreams.

We are grateful to the Canadian Paralympic Committee, coaches, families and the entire mission and support team. Their guidance, dedication and teamwork played a vital role in helping athletes realize these accomplishments.

Congratulations to all members of the Canadian Paralympic Team on a remarkable Paralympic journey. Canada is with you and we celebrate everything you've achieved."

Associated Links

Send a message of congratulations to Canadian athletes

Sport Canada – Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

Canadian Paralympic Committee

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]