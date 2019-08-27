Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to visit Trail Regional Airport Français
Aug 27, 2019, 14:00 ET
TRAIL, BC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be joined by City of Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin, for a tour of recently completed safety improvement projects at the Trail Regional Airport.
Date:
August 28, 2019
Time:
1:30 p.m., Local Time
Location:
Trail Regional Airport, Airport Terminal
For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.Denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
