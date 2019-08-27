Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to visit Trail Regional Airport Français

Aug 27, 2019, 14:00 ET

TRAIL, BC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be joined by City of Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin, for a tour of recently completed safety improvement projects at the Trail Regional Airport.

Date:

August 28, 2019


Time:

1:30 p.m., Local Time


Location:

Trail Regional Airport, Airport Terminal
8995 Highway 22A
Trail, B.C. V1R 4W6
Map: https://bit.ly/32aEqNV

Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

