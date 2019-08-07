Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Visit the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie Regions

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie to announce financial support for cultural organizations; meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors; and participate in the launch of a festival

GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie regions on Thursday, August 8 to announce financial support for cultural organizations; meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors; and take part in the launch of a festival.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Events for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Matane

12:45 p.m. – Visit to the Complexe culturel Joseph-Rouleau

1:00 p.m. – Media briefing to announce funding to two festivals

PLACE:

Complexe culturel Joseph-Rouleau

520 Saint-Jérôme Avenue

Matane, Quebec

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

2:30 p.m. – Visit to the renovation site of the Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

PLACE:

Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

120 7th Street

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Quebec

Gaspé

7:30 p.m. – Appearance at the Festival Musique du Bout du Monde

PLACE:

Festival Musique du Bout du Monde

Chapiteau des Grands Spectacles Hydro-Québec

33 Harbour Street

Gaspé, Quebec

