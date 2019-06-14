UPDATE - Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Visit Lunenburg, Pubnico and Halifax in Nova Scotia

Please note that Activity #1 is now open to media

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will meet with arts, culture and community groups in Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will visit Lunenburg, Pubnico and Halifax in Nova Scotia on Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18 to meet with arts, culture and community groups. He will also make an important funding announcement for the province's arts and culture sector.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Media activities on Monday, June 17, 2019

Activity #1 – Visit to the Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance facility

TIME:

9:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance

97-101 Kaulbach Road

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

Note to media: Open to media

Activity #2 – Visit to the Historic Acadian Village of Nova Scotia

TIME:

1:30 p.m.

PLACE:

Historic Acadian Village of Nova Scotia

91 Old Church Road

Lower West Pubnico, Nova Scotia

Note to media: Closed to media

Media activity on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Activity #3 – Funding announcement: arts and culture sector in Nova Scotia

TIME:

11:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Halifax Waterfront – Sackville Landing

1655 Lower Water Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Note to media: Open to media

