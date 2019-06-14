UPDATE - Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Visit Lunenburg, Pubnico and Halifax in Nova Scotia Français
Jun 14, 2019, 13:12 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will meet with arts, culture and community groups in Nova Scotia
OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will visit Lunenburg, Pubnico and Halifax in Nova Scotia on Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18 to meet with arts, culture and community groups. He will also make an important funding announcement for the province's arts and culture sector.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Media activities on Monday, June 17, 2019
Activity #1 – Visit to the Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance facility
TIME:
9:30 a.m.
PLACE:
Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance
97-101 Kaulbach Road
Lunenburg, Nova Scotia
Note to media: Open to media
Activity #2 – Visit to the Historic Acadian Village of Nova Scotia
TIME:
1:30 p.m.
PLACE:
Historic Acadian Village of Nova Scotia
91 Old Church Road
Lower West Pubnico, Nova Scotia
Note to media: Closed to media
Media activity on Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Activity #3 – Funding announcement: arts and culture sector in Nova Scotia
TIME:
11:30 a.m.
PLACE:
Halifax Waterfront – Sackville Landing
1655 Lower Water Street
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Note to media: Open to media
