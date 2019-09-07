Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Attend the Toronto International Film Festival
Sep 07, 2019, 08:00 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will attend the Toronto International Film Festival
TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will attend various events at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday to share the Government of Canada's vision and show his support for this country's cultural and creative industries.
Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.
Monday, September 9, 2019
Indigenous Screen Office and Indigenous Creators Breakfast
TIME: 11:15 a.m
PLACE: TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King Street West
Closed to media
Visit to Nia Centre for the Arts
TIME: 2:00 p.m.
PLACE: 524 Oakwood Avenue (at Vaughan)
Open to media
Documentary Organization of Canada Meeting
TIME: 2:15 p.m.
PLACE: TOCA, 181 Wellington Street West (at Simcoe)
Closed to media
David Foster: Off the Record Premiere
TIME: 5:00 p.m
PLACE: Elgin Theatre, 189 Yonge Street (at Queen)
Open to media
TIFF's Inaugural Tribute Gala Cocktail Reception
TIME: 7:15 p.m.
PLACE: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street West (at York)
Open to media
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only) Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article