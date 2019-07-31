Media advisory - Minister Qualtrough in Toronto to make accessible technology funding announcement
Jul 31, 2019, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will make an announcement about accessible technology support for Canadians living with disabilities.
Date:
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Ryerson University
The Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, DMZ Sandbox
341 Yonge Street, 3rd Floor
Toronto, Ontario
