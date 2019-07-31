Media advisory - Minister Qualtrough in Toronto to make accessible technology funding announcement

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will make an announcement about accessible technology support for Canadians living with disabilities.

Date: 

Thursday, August 1, 2019


Time: 

10:00 a.m.



Location: 

Ryerson University

The Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, DMZ Sandbox

341 Yonge Street, 3rd Floor


Toronto, Ontario

