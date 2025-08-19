Government achieves new milestone in partnership with Bruce Power and First Nation on producing cancer-fighting medical isotopes

TIVERTON, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in Canada's nuclear, biomanufacturing and life sciences sectors to strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in nuclear medicine innovation. These investments are bolstering domestic supply chains to ensure Canadians have access to vital diagnostics and therapeutic treatments.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced the next phase of an ambitious medical isotope production project at the Bruce Power nuclear plant facility in Tiverton, Ontario. This next phase will see the installation of a second isotope production system (IPS) at Bruce Power's CANDU Unit 6 reactor, which will allow for a significant increase in the plant's ability to produce the medical isotope lutetium-177, used in targeted cancer therapies.

The project is receiving funding through the Canadian Medical Isotope Ecosystem (CMIE), which was established in 2023 with an investment of up to $35 million over five years through the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund, with the goal of spurring the development and commercialization of medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals in Canada. The CMIE directs project funding that supports collaborative research and development initiatives focused on medical isotopes, with the goal of creating and commercializing innovative treatments in the health care sector while also securing the domestic production of medical isotopes.

Since March 2020, the government has invested more than $2.5 billion in 43 projects in the biomanufacturing, vaccine and therapeutics ecosystem. The Government of Canada's support for the CMIE is a critical aspect of this investment, bolstering Canada's historical leadership in medical isotope production. The market for medical isotopes worldwide is increasing and is expected to reach up to US$33 billion by 2031. The project expansion announced today helps to ensure that Canada will maintain a steady domestic supply as well as sustain and expand export capabilities to global markets. With its innovative IPS technology, Bruce Power is the first commercial nuclear reactor in the world to produce lutetium-177, supplying large quantities of life-saving medical isotopes while simultaneously generating safe, clean and reliable electricity. This helps advance Canada's role as both an energy and a medical isotope superpower.

The Government of Canada is proud to partner with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) and Bruce Power to produce, advance and market new medical isotopes in support of the global fight against cancer. The project contributes significantly to reconciliation within the SON territory.

"Medical isotopes are a powerful tool in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Through the government's investment in the CMIE, as well as its partnership with Bruce Power and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, we are ensuring that Canadians have access to a critical medical technology. This next phase of Bruce Power's capacity expansion strengthens Canada's role as a global leader in medical isotope production while enhancing the quality of care available to every Canadian."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in both clean energy and life-saving medical technology. By supporting Bruce Power's isotope production system, we are ensuring a stable supply of cancer-fighting isotopes for patients at home and around the world, while creating highly skilled jobs and an attractive investment ecosystem and strengthening Canada's status as a Tier 1 nuclear nation."

– The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada is proud to support research and development on medical isotopes, which are critical for diagnosing and treating a wide range of diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. With this investment, we will continue to play a leading role in the global supply of medical isotopes and drive the creation of innovative health care treatments for Canadians."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"Ontario's nuclear advantage is about powering our economy by harnessing Canadian technology, built by Canadian workers. Almost one-third of Ontario's power is generated at Bruce, and we are also proud to expand the production of life-saving isotopes at this world-class generating station. Ontario has an ambitious plan to double medical isotope production by 2030, driven in part by the expansion at Unit 6, enabling 24/7 production of cancer-fighting isotopes for Canadians and people around the world."

– The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines

"This investment is a crucial step toward meeting Ontario's goal of doubling medical isotope production by 2030. The CMIE is proud to support this initiative and help ensure Canada's medical isotope ecosystem is strong and resilient and remains a global leader in the advancement of cancer care."

– Dr. Holly Bilton, Chair of the Canadian Medical Isotope Ecosystem

The Canadian Medical Isotope Ecosystem (CMIE) is a pan-Canadian initiative led by the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization and TRIUMF Innovations, not-for-profit corporations specializing in radiopharmaceutical products and the commercialization of particle acceleration, respectively.

Supporting the medical isotopes sector through the CMIE will improve Canadian expertise in medical isotopes and make Canada an attractive hub for investment in this sector, contributing to Canada's position as a global leader in the field.

an attractive hub for investment in this sector, contributing to position as a global leader in the field. Medical isotopes are used by medical professionals to diagnose and treat health conditions such as heart disease and cancer. Medical isotopes are produced using two overarching technologies: nuclear reactors and particle accelerators. There are currently global constraints on the supply of medical isotopes, and the CMIE will ensure that Canada remains at the forefront of nuclear medicine innovation.

remains at the forefront of nuclear medicine innovation. Lutetium-177 is a medical isotope used in targeted radionuclide therapy for certain cancers, specifically neuroendocrine tumours and prostate cancer. Radionuclide therapies show incredible promise for cancer treatment due to their ability to deliver targeted doses of radiation directly to cancer cells while minimizing potential side effects on healthy cells.

By producing these critical resources domestically, Canada will be positioned to take advantage of the ever-growing global market for medical isotopes. Globally, more than 40 million procedures are performed each year using medical isotopes for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

