Government of Canada signs memorandum of understanding with Cohere Inc. to help build Canada's AI ecosystem and internal AI services

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly improve government operations and services for Canadians. The Government of Canada is seeking to harness the power of this transformative technology while building a vibrant made-in-Canada technology sector.

Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cohere Inc. to explore opportunities to deploy AI technologies across the Government of Canada to enhance operations within the public service and to build out Canada's commercial capabilities in using and exporting AI.

The MOU with Cohere Inc.—a home-grown large–language model developer—reaffirms the government's commitment to support Canadian companies and capabilities.

As the government seeks to harness the power of this transformative technology, it also aims to demonstrate Canada's global leadership in AI through its vibrant made-in-Canada digital ecosystem and innovative public services. The Government of Canada is promoting innovative research, supporting local talent and job creation, and establishing responsible AI standards on the international stage so that Canadian innovation can enhance the global AI ecosystem and reinforce Canada's economic and technological leadership worldwide.

"There's no better place to leverage the innovative technology of artificial intelligence than here in our own backyard, and no better use than in the service of Canadians from coast to coast to coast. By working with Canadian AI innovators like Cohere, we're laying the groundwork for a more efficient, effective and productive public service while helping ensure that Canada remains competitive in this new digital era."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"This MOU with Cohere is an opportunity to explore how sovereign AI can strengthen public services, protect our digital sovereignty and create opportunities for Canadians. By engaging with home-grown innovators, we can better understand and harness the potential of these technologies, ensure they are developed and deployed responsibly, and help position the Government of Canada as a strong market for Canadian AI solutions."

– The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with the Canadian government, providing secure and sovereign AI solutions to transform public services. As a Canadian-headquartered company, we believe maintaining global AI leadership across public and private sectors is a national imperative. AI will supercharge economic productivity, fortify national security and future-proof Canada's competitiveness. That's why building this technology and developing the next generation of AI talent right here in Canada is essential."

– Aidan Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, Cohere Inc.

