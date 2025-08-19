News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Aug 19, 2025, 06:00 ET
Government of Canada signs memorandum of understanding with Cohere Inc. to help build Canada's AI ecosystem and internal AI services
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly improve government operations and services for Canadians. The Government of Canada is seeking to harness the power of this transformative technology while building a vibrant made-in-Canada technology sector.
Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cohere Inc. to explore opportunities to deploy AI technologies across the Government of Canada to enhance operations within the public service and to build out Canada's commercial capabilities in using and exporting AI.
The MOU with Cohere Inc.—a home-grown large–language model developer—reaffirms the government's commitment to support Canadian companies and capabilities.
As the government seeks to harness the power of this transformative technology, it also aims to demonstrate Canada's global leadership in AI through its vibrant made-in-Canada digital ecosystem and innovative public services. The Government of Canada is promoting innovative research, supporting local talent and job creation, and establishing responsible AI standards on the international stage so that Canadian innovation can enhance the global AI ecosystem and reinforce Canada's economic and technological leadership worldwide.
Quotes
"There's no better place to leverage the innovative technology of artificial intelligence than here in our own backyard, and no better use than in the service of Canadians from coast to coast to coast. By working with Canadian AI innovators like Cohere, we're laying the groundwork for a more efficient, effective and productive public service while helping ensure that Canada remains competitive in this new digital era."
– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
"This MOU with Cohere is an opportunity to explore how sovereign AI can strengthen public services, protect our digital sovereignty and create opportunities for Canadians. By engaging with home-grown innovators, we can better understand and harness the potential of these technologies, ensure they are developed and deployed responsibly, and help position the Government of Canada as a strong market for Canadian AI solutions."
– The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement
"We're proud to deepen our partnership with the Canadian government, providing secure and sovereign AI solutions to transform public services. As a Canadian-headquartered company, we believe maintaining global AI leadership across public and private sectors is a national imperative. AI will supercharge economic productivity, fortify national security and future-proof Canada's competitiveness. That's why building this technology and developing the next generation of AI talent right here in Canada is essential."
– Aidan Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, Cohere Inc.
Quick facts
- Founded in 2019, Cohere Inc. is a Canadian multinational technology company focused on security-first enterprise AI. The company builds cutting-edge AI models and end-to-end products designed to solve real-world business problems.
- Cohere partners closely with leading global enterprises such as Oracle, Dell, RBC, Bell, Fujitsu, LG CNS, SAP and more.
- Canada was the first country in the world to introduce a national AI strategy. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has announced over $4.4 billion to support AI and digital research infrastructure, including $2.4 billion announced in Budget 2024 to scale up AI compute infrastructure, support AI adoption programs and launch an AI safety institute.
- The Government of Canada is supporting the responsible development and adoption of AI across the Canadian economy through a suite of measures, including the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the launch of the Canadian AI Safety Institute.
- As part of this policy suite, the government has also launched the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, the Implementation guide for managers of artificial intelligence systems and the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence.
Associated links
- Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy
- Artificial intelligence ecosystem
- Mandate letter
- Government of Canada finalizes investment to support Canadian-born AI leader, Cohere
- Joint statement by Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer
Stay connected
Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For easy access to government programs for businesses, download the Canada Business app.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Élisabeth d'Amours, Director of Operations, Office of the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, 343-551-7759
Share this article