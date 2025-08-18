STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), will travel to Stockholm, Sweden, and Helsinki, Finland, from August 18 to 22, 2025, to advance Canada's industrial and economic interests abroad.

Minister Joly and Secretary of State Fuhr will engage with senior government officials and leading industry representatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote Canada's strategic economic interests. Discussions will focus on key sectors, including aerospace, defence, shipbuilding, biomanufacturing, automotive, mining and telecommunications.

Minister Joly will also highlight Canada's world-class industries, highly skilled workforce and cutting-edge innovation. She will emphasize the government's commitment to making major economic investments, particularly in the defence sector. These investments will create jobs and opportunities throughout Canada's industries, strengthen domestic capabilities and further diversify Canada's international partnerships.

Quotes

"Canada is a global leader in innovation. Our companies and workers are at the forefront of international excellence, attracting investment and forging strong partnerships. At this pivotal moment, Canada is strengthening its relationships with trusted allies, diversifying supply chains and delivering the advanced technologies, resources and expertise the world needs."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"As global security challenges evolve, Canada must reinforce our sovereignty and collaborate with like-minded allies. Canada's defence industry, with talent and capabilities recognized worldwide, plays a vital role in supporting these efforts. By engaging allies and strengthening industrial collaboration, we can create investment opportunities for our workers, grow the defence sector, and secure Canada's future."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

