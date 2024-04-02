GATINEAU, QC, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors, will be in Victoria to meet with seniors and make a housing announcement.

The Minister will be accompanied by the the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024



Time: 11:20 a.m. PDT



Place: Veterans Memorial Lodge 4579 Chatterton Way Victoria, British Colombia

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Hartley Witten, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]