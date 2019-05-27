Media Advisory - Minister Murray participates in Open Government Partnership Ministerial Steering Committee

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, along with Nathaniel Heller, lead OGP Co-chair and Executive Vice President at Results for Development, and Sanjay Pradhan, CEO of the Open Government Partnership, will be available for a media availability prior to the meeting of the OGP Ministerial Steering Committee .

Media representatives who wish to cover the OGP Global Summit must apply for accreditation using the online application process.

Date

May 29, 2019

Time

13:00 Ottawa time

Location

Shaw Centre

Rideau Canal Atrium Alcove, 2nd floor

Ottawa, Ontario

