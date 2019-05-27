Media Advisory - Minister Murray participates in Open Government Partnership Ministerial Steering Committee Français
May 27, 2019, 14:00 ET
OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, along with Nathaniel Heller, lead OGP Co-chair and Executive Vice President at Results for Development, and Sanjay Pradhan, CEO of the Open Government Partnership, will be available for a media availability prior to the meeting of the OGP Ministerial Steering Committee .
Media representatives who wish to cover the OGP Global Summit must apply for accreditation using the online application process.
Date
May 29, 2019
Time
13:00 Ottawa time
Location
Shaw Centre
Rideau Canal Atrium Alcove, 2nd floor
Ottawa, Ontario
Associated Links
- Open Government Partnership Global Summit
- Media accreditation form
- International summit on Open Government taking shape
- Canada's 2018-20 National Action Plan on Open Government
Stay connected
Twitter: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
For further information: (media) Farees Nathoo, Media Relations, Office of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, 613-369-3170; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 613-369-9371, Email: media@tbs-sct.gc.ca
Share this article