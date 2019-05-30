Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to mark the wrap-up of the 2019 tax filing season for individuals

HAMILTON, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, and Deb Schulte, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister, will mark the wrap-up of the 2019 tax filing season with CRA employees. The event will highlight, amongst other things, the success of the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, as well as the modernization of the call centres' platform and the Hosted Contact Centre Service.

A media availability will follow.

Date

Friday May 31st, 2019

Location

Hamilton Niagara Tax Services Office

55 Bay Street North

Hamilton, Ontario

L8R 3P7

Time

10:00 a.m. (media are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m.)

Stay connected

To receive updates when new information is added to our website, you can:

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Émilie Gagnon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Revenue, 613-299-5412, emilie.gagnon@cra-arc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/

