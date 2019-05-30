Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to mark the wrap-up of the 2019 tax filing season for individuals

May 30, 2019, 14:02 ET
HAMILTON, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, and Deb Schulte, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister, will mark the wrap-up of the 2019 tax filing season with CRA employees. The event will highlight, amongst other things, the success of the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, as well as the modernization of the call centres' platform and the Hosted Contact Centre Service.
A media availability will follow.
Date
Friday May 31st, 2019
Location
Hamilton Niagara Tax Services Office
55 Bay Street North
Hamilton, Ontario
L8R 3P7
Time
10:00 a.m. (media are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m.)
For further information: Émilie Gagnon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Revenue, 613-299-5412, emilie.gagnon@cra-arc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca
