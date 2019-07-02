Media Advisory - Minister Jordan to make an important announcement at the Kamloops Airport Français
KAMLOOPS, BC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make an announcement concerning funding for safety improvements at the Kamloops Airport.
Date:
July 3, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m., Local Time
Location:
Kamloops Airport
101 – 3035 Airport Road
Kamloops, BC, V2B 7X1
Map: shorturl.at/pyGV0
