Media Advisory - Minister Jordan to make an important announcement at the Kamloops Airport

KAMLOOPS, BC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make an announcement concerning funding for safety improvements at the Kamloops Airport.

Date:  

July 3, 2019


Time: 

9:30 a.m., Local Time


Location: 

Kamloops Airport

101 – 3035 Airport Road

Kamloops, BC, V2B 7X1

Map: shorturl.at/pyGV0

Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.Denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

