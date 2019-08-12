Media Advisory - Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will make an announcement on the Government of Canada initiatives to help parents and students in Quebec City pay for education costs

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will visit Laval University to discuss how the Government of Canada is taking action to help give financial assistance to hard-working parents and students to help with costs at all stages of education.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Tuesday, August 13, 2019



TIME : 10:00 a.m.



PLACE: Laval University

Pavillion Jean-Charles Bonenfant

(2nd Floor)

2345 alley des Bibliothèques

Quebec City, QC

