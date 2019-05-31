Media Advisory - Minister Hussen and Special Advisor Boissonnault to make an announcement as part of the launch of Pride Season Français
May 31, 2019, 13:31 ET
TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Randy Boissonnault, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, will be available to media following an announcement related to vulnerable refugees around the world.
|
Date:
|
Saturday, June 1, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. (local time)
|
Place:
|
Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto
|
115 Simpson Ave,
|
Toronto, ON
|
M4K 1A1
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca
