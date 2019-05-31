Media Advisory - Minister Hussen and Special Advisor Boissonnault to make an announcement as part of the launch of Pride Season

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Randy Boissonnault, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, will be available to media following an announcement related to vulnerable refugees around the world.

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (local time)



Place: Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto

115 Simpson Ave,

Toronto, ON

M4K 1A1

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.cic.gc.ca

