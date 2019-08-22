Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu visits Canada Summer Jobs employers in the Greater Sudbury area

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - On Friday, August 23, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will visit organizations participating in the Canada Summer Jobs program to hear from employers and youth on how they are benefitting from the program.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT : Visit



TIME : 12:15 p.m.



PLACE : Jetty's Landscape Supplies

1326 Highway 69 North

Val Caron, Ontario



Minister Hajdu will be available for a photo opportunity.



EVENT : Visit



TIME : 1:00 p.m.



PLACE : Greater Sudbury Health Community Centre

26 Main Street East

Chelmsford, Ontario



Minister Hajdu will be available for a photo opportunity.



EVENT : Visit



TIME : 1:30 p.m.



PLACE : Rayside Balfour Youth Centre

214 Coté Boulevard

Chelmsford, Ontario



Minister Hajdu will be available for a photo opportunity.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Véronique Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, veronique.simard@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca, 819-654-5611; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

