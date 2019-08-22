Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu visits Canada Summer Jobs employers in the Greater Sudbury area Français
Aug 22, 2019, 10:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - On Friday, August 23, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will visit organizations participating in the Canada Summer Jobs program to hear from employers and youth on how they are benefitting from the program.
|
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
EVENT:
|
Visit
|
TIME:
|
12:15 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Jetty's Landscape Supplies
|
1326 Highway 69 North
|
Val Caron, Ontario
|
Minister Hajdu will be available for a photo opportunity.
|
EVENT:
|
Visit
|
TIME:
|
1:00 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Greater Sudbury Health Community Centre
|
26 Main Street East
|
Chelmsford, Ontario
|
Minister Hajdu will be available for a photo opportunity.
|
EVENT:
|
Visit
|
TIME:
|
1:30 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Rayside Balfour Youth Centre
|
214 Coté Boulevard
|
Chelmsford, Ontario
|
Minister Hajdu will be available for a photo opportunity.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Véronique Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, veronique.simard@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca, 819-654-5611; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
Share this article