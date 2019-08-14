Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu visits Canada Summer Jobs employers in the Burlington and Hamilton area Français

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, August 15, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will visit organizations participating in the Canada Summer Jobs program to hear from employers and youth on how they are benefitting from the program.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT:

Visit with Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington


TIME:

9:30 a.m.


PLACE

Habitat for Humanity

1800 Appleby Line, Unit 10


Burlington, Ontario

Both Minister Hajdu and Parliamentary Secretary Damoff will be available for a photo opportunity.

EVENT

Visit with the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas


TIME:

1:45 p.m.


PLACE:

Food4Kids Hamilton Halton

405 Whitney Avenue

Hamilton, Ontario

Both ministers will be available for a photo opportunity.

For further information: (media only): Véronique Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, veronique.simard@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca, 819-654-5611; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

