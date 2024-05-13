MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Hajdu to discuss affordable daycare in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor and MP for Thunder Bay—Superior North, will discuss an announcement regarding daycare in Ontario.

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET)

Where:

Boulevard Lake Playground

Lyon Blvd W

Thunder Bay, Ontario

P7B 6B7

Follow us on X:

GovCan – Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Layla Platt, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, [email protected]; Media Relations Office Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations: [email protected]