The Government of Canada supports the expansion of Quebec's creative industries into global markets

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce the recipients from the province of Quebec for the fourth cohort of the Creative Export Canada program on Thursday. Creative Export Canada was designed to support our creative industries by meeting international demand and helping share Canadian talent and creativity with the world.

EVENT: Press conference



DATE: Thursday, July 22, 2021



TIME: 9:30 a.m.



LOCATION: L'Arsenal, 2020 William Street, Montréal, Quebec

