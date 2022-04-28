Media Advisory - Minister Gould will participate in Métis Nation-Saskatchewan's Early Learning and Child Care Conference

GATINEAU, QC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will participate in Guiding Our Children—Elders Sharing Their Voice, an Early Learning and Child Care Conference organized by the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan where she will highlight Canada's investments in Indigenous early learning and child care projects benefitting Métis Nation families in Saskatoon.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement in the format of a scrum.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Friday, April 29, 2022


Announcement


Time:     

9:00 a.m. MDT


Place:   

Saskatoon Inn

Ballroom B

2002 Airport Dr.

Saskatoon, SK


Media Availability


Time:     

10:00 a.m. MDT


Place: 

Saskatoon Inn

The British Columbia Room

2002 Airport Dr.

Saskatoon, SK

Instructions:

Accessibility: 
The entire building is accessible.

For information (media only): Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

