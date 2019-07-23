Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to visit Vancouver and Vancouver Island, British Columbia Wednesday, July 24, 2019 Français
Jul 23, 2019, 12:00 ET
VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be on Vancouver Island and in Vancouver to make announcements associated with the Federal Contaminated Sites Action Plan, the National Trade Corridors Fund, and Canada's Oceans Protection Plan.
Media are invited to attend the following events:
|
Date:
|
July 24, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:45 am
|
Information:
|
Victoria Middle Harbour Remediation Project Announcement
|
Location:
|
Songhees Point, at the Spindle Whorl
|
Date:
|
July 24, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:00 pm
|
Information:
|
National Trade Corridors Fund Announcement and Media Tour of the British Columbia Vehicle Processing Centre
|
Location:
|
Nanaimo Cruise Ship Terminal
|
Date:
|
July 24, 2019
|
Time:
|
4:45 pm
|
Information:
|
Announcement in support of Indigenous engagement and partnership activities under the Oceans Protection Plan
|
Location:
|
First Nations Fisheries Council
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
