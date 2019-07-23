Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to visit Vancouver and Vancouver Island, British Columbia Wednesday, July 24, 2019

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will be on Vancouver Island and in Vancouver to make announcements associated with the Federal Contaminated Sites Action Plan, the National Trade Corridors Fund, and Canada's Oceans Protection Plan.

Media are invited to attend the following events:

Date: July 24, 2019 Time: 9:45 am Information: Victoria Middle Harbour Remediation Project Announcement Location: Songhees Point, at the Spindle Whorl

100 Harbour Road (behind the Delta Ocean Point Resort, facing Victoria Harbour)

Victoria





Date: July 24, 2019 Time: 1:00 pm Information: National Trade Corridors Fund Announcement and Media Tour of the British Columbia Vehicle Processing Centre Location: Nanaimo Cruise Ship Terminal

100 Port Way

Nanaimo



Date: July 24, 2019 Time: 4:45 pm Information: Announcement in support of Indigenous engagement and partnership activities under the Oceans Protection Plan Location: First Nations Fisheries Council

Lobby, 1200 West 73rd Avenue

Vancouver

