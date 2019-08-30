Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement at the Montreal Airport in Mirabel

MIRABEL, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement at the Montreal Airport in Mirabel.

The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date: September 3, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT)



Location: Nolinor Hangar

11 600, Louis-Bisson

Mirabel, Québec

J7N 1G9

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

