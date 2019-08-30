Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement at the Montreal Airport in Mirabel Français
Aug 30, 2019, 10:53 ET
MIRABEL, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement at the Montreal Airport in Mirabel.
The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.
|
Date:
|
September 3, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Nolinor Hangar
|
11 600, Louis-Bisson
|
Mirabel, Québec
|
J7N 1G9
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
Share this article