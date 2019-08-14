Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement about investments in transportation infrastructure at the Pointe-Noire terminal in Sept-Îles

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement at the port of Sept–Îles to improve trade and the transportation of goods.

On this occasion, he will be accompanied by Mr. Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region.

Minister Garneau will be available to speak to media after the event. The event will also be broadcast on Periscope, available on the Transport Canada Twitter account (@transport_gc).

Date: August 16, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. (EST) Location: Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire – Locoshop

1505 Pointe-Noire Road

Sept-Iles, Québec

Important: For security reasons, please note that it is mandatory to confirm your attendance before Thursday, August 15 at 12 pm and that no replacement will be accepted.

Please confirm your attendance with Marie-Hélène Mercier by email at 418 643-1874, extension 6449 or by email at: marie-helene.mercier@spn.gouv.qc.ca

