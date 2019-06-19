Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will make an announcement on Canada Child Benefit Français
Jun 19, 2019, 16:40 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 19, 2019 The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is improving the Canada Child Benefit to better help middle‑class families and those working hard to join the middle class.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Thursday, June 20, 2019
TIME:
2:00 p.m.
PLACE
Andrew Fleck Child Care Services
For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
