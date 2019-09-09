Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors in Québec

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will announce an investment to support the social inclusion of seniors in the Quebec City region.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Tuesday, September 10, 2019



TIME : 10:00 a.m.



PLACE : Université Laval

Alphonse-Desjardins Pavilion

Room 2300

2325, rue de l'Université

Québec, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

