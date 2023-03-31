Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to announce the Canadian Space Agency astronaut who will fly around the Moon Français
Mar 31, 2023, 14:02 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ -— On Monday, April 3, at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET), the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will join NASA and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) leadership in Houston to announce the names of the astronauts assigned to the Artemis II Moon mission.
The event will be broadcast on NASA TV and streamed on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page (with simultaneous interpretation).
Media are also invited to join CSA President Lisa Campbell and the Honourable Marc Garneau, first Canadian to fly to space, at CSA headquarters for this historic event. CSA experts will be on site and available for interviews.
All interview requests for the CSA astronaut assigned to Artemis II and/or CSA leadership and experts, in Canada or in Houston, must be coordinated with the CSA Media Relations Office (information below). Interview requests for Minister Champagne must be coordinated directly with his office.
Canada will make history when a CSA astronaut flies around the Moon as part of Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo missions.
Event at NASA Johnson Space Center – Ellington Field
|
Monday, April 3, 2023
|
Time
|
What
|
Who
|
Where
|
10:00 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. ET
|
Artemis II crew announcement event in Houston
|
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
CSA astronaut assigned to Artemis II
|
Ellington Field – Johnson Space Center
Hwy. 3 and Brantly; 12400 South Brantly Houston, TX 00000
The event will be broadcasted on NASA TV and streamed on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page
|
2:10 p.m.
CT
3:10 p.m. ET
|
Media callback
|
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
|
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive the dial-in information.
Event at CSA headquarters
|
Monday, April 3, 2023
|
Time
|
What
|
Who
|
Where
|
9:50 a.m. CT
10:50 a.m. ET
|
Artemis II crew announcement event, including NASA live broadcast, at the CSA
|
Lisa Campbell, CSA President
The Honorable Marc Garneau, retired CSA astronaut
|
John H. Chapman Space Centre
6767 Route de l'Aéroport
Borough of St-Hubert
Longueuil, Quebec
J3Y 8Y9
More information
Canada's role in Moon exploration
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
Laurie Bouchard, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected], +1 343 574 8014
