MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Anandasangaree to announce an investment to support Indigenous and community-based food solutions in the North and Inuit Nunangat
News provided byCanadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)
Feb 04, 2025, 15:32 ET
IQALUIT, NU, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, will announce support to strengthen community food resiliency and diversify economic growth across the North.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
(Please arrive by 1:45 p.m. EST)
Location:
Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre
655 Mattaaq Crescent
Iqaluit, Nunavut
SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)
For further information, please contact: Greg Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Northern Affairs and CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]
