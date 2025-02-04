MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Anandasangaree to announce an investment to support Indigenous and community-based food solutions in the North and Inuit Nunangat

IQALUIT, NU, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, will announce support to strengthen community food resiliency and diversify economic growth across the North.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

(Please arrive by 1:45 p.m. EST)

Location:

Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre

655 Mattaaq Crescent

Iqaluit, Nunavut

Follow CanNor on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For further information, please contact: Greg Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Northern Affairs and CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]