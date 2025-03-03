MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Anandasangaree and leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Métis National Council announce next step for a permanent national space for Indigenous Peoples Français
Mar 03, 2025, 17:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement about a permanent national space for First Nations, Inuit and Métis. The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs will make the announcement with leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Métis National Council.
Media participation:
Media wishing to attend in person or virtually are asked to pre-register with the Media Relations team of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada at [email protected]
Media representatives are invited to arrive 20 minutes before the start time of the media availability.
Date: March 4, 2025
Time: 1:00 p.m. (ET)
Where:
Rogers Center
55 Colonel By Drive
Ottawa, ON
K1N 9J2
For more information: Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations, [email protected]
