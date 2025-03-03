OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement about a permanent national space for First Nations, Inuit and Métis. The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs will make the announcement with leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Métis National Council.



Media participation:

Media wishing to attend in person or virtually are asked to pre-register with the Media Relations team of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada at [email protected]

Media representatives are invited to arrive 20 minutes before the start time of the media availability.

Date: March 4, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. (ET)

Where:

Rogers Center

55 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, ON

K1N 9J2



Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency