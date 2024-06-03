OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, will deliver keynote remarks and participate in a fireside chat during the Canada Green Building Council's Building Lasting Change (BLC) annual conference, where she will make an announcement about the federal government's work to green its operations.

Minister Anand will be available to answer questions from the media immediately following the event.

This event is in person only. RSVP is strongly recommended.

Date

June 5, 2024

Time (local time)

12:00 pm to 12:45 pm: Minister's remarks

12:45 pm – 1:00 pm: Minister's media availability

Location

Marriott CF Eaton Centre – Toronto

525 Bay St.

Toronto, Ontario M5G 2L2

Stay connected

X: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Myah Tomasi, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-543-7210; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]