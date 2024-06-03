Media advisory - Minister Anand to make an announcement about the next steps in greening federal government operations Français
Jun 03, 2024, 17:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, will deliver keynote remarks and participate in a fireside chat during the Canada Green Building Council's Building Lasting Change (BLC) annual conference, where she will make an announcement about the federal government's work to green its operations.
Minister Anand will be available to answer questions from the media immediately following the event.
This event is in person only. RSVP is strongly recommended.
Date
June 5, 2024
Time (local time)
12:00 pm to 12:45 pm: Minister's remarks
12:45 pm – 1:00 pm: Minister's media availability
Location
Marriott CF Eaton Centre – Toronto
525 Bay St.
Toronto, Ontario M5G 2L2
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
For further information: Contacts (media): Myah Tomasi, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-543-7210; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]
