Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Yves Robillard and Member of Parliament Linda Lapointe to Take Part in Event at Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

Mr. Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament (Marc-Aurèle-Fortin), will speak at the opening ceremony of the permanent exhibition at the Rivière-des-Mille-Îles Interpretation Centre

LAVAL, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament (Marc-Aurèle-Fortin), along with Ms. Linda Lapointe, Member of Parliament (Rivière-des-Mille-Îles), will take part in the opening ceremony of the permanent exhibition at the Rivière-des-Mille-Îles Interpretation Centre on Thursday. Mr. Robillard and Ms. Lapointe will be present will deliver remarks on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Thursday, June 27th, 2019

TIME:

5 p.m.

PLACE:

Pavillon d'accueil du Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

345 Sainte-Rose Boulevard

Laval, Quebec

