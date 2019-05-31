Media Advisory - Media tour: Modernizing L'Esplanade Laurier in Ottawa

OTTAWA, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to follow a guided tour of a recently transformed workspace at L'Esplanade Laurier. Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will speak about key projects underway in Canada to renovate and modernize workspaces.

Date: June 3, 2019



Time: 11 am (EDT)



Location: L'Esplanade Laurier

300 Laurier West (entrance closer to Bank/Laurier intersection)

Ottawa, Ontario

Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) will lead the tour and answer questions from the media.

Notes to editor / news director: Media wishing to participate must contact PSPC's Media Relations Office by calling 819-420-5501 before 9 am on June 3, 2019.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Ashley Michnowski, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

