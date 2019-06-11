Media Advisory - Media tour: GCSurplus warehouse in Ottawa Français
Jun 11, 2019, 16:22 ET
OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The GCSurplus Ottawa warehouse will hold its first "Cash and Carry" sale on Saturday, June 15. This event provides members of the public with the opportunity to buy surplus goods directly on-site, ranging from furniture, vehicles, jewelry and more.
Ahead of this, members of the media are invited to follow a guided tour of the warehouse. Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) will lead the tour and be available to answer questions from the media.
Date:
June 13, 2019
Time:
1:30 pm (EDT)
Location:
GCSurplus warehouse
Notes to editor / news director: Media wishing to participate must contact PSPC's Media Relations Office by calling 819-420-5501 or emailing media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca before 10 am on June 13, 2019.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
